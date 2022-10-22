OAKWOOD -- Homecoming is always a big night for the little town of Oakwood, but Homecoming 2022 outshined ‘em all as OHS hosted Trinidad at their brand new Panther Stadium. It was a scene from "Field of Dreams" as a full house filled the new metal bleachers, and cars were still lined up to get in throughout the first quarter. The game was played on the impressive artificial turf field sporting blue and gold designs. And the football game? That was impressive as well, as first year Head Coach JJ Johnson’s squad wrapped the game up early, having obtained the 45-point margin for the Mercy Rule by halftime to win 57-12.
There was a lot of history made during the game. The first touchdown on the new field was a 45-yard run by senior Ryder Perry. After Trinidad answered to knot the score at 6-all, Perry notched another first on the new field as he connected with freshman Micah Reed for the first pass completion, and it went for a touchdown on 1st-and-Goal from the 5-yard-line. Nick Strickland added the first PAT kick through the new uprights, and Oakwood was on top 14-6.
Perry scored next on a 44-yard run, and Eduardo Ramirez booted the PAT. Before the quarter ended Perry and Trinidy Bynum teamed up for a 30-yard pass ‘n run touchdown. Bynum passed to Darreion Thomas on the PAT, and OHS was up 29-6.
The second quarter spotlighted the considerable talents of senior Zack Nickerson, who had touchdown charges of 19 yards and 54 yards, breaking tackles all the way. Perry added his third TD run from 33 yards out.
Strickland, Thomas, Reed, Bynum, Gavin Wilbanks, and Kolby Walley anchored the defense. Kalvin Patridge and Nickerson each got a fumble recovery.
Homecoming Festivities at halftime saw senior Isaiah Jacobs and junior Kayleigh Stevens crowned King and Queen.
Following the game Coach Johnson acknowledged the significance of this one for Oakwood and their faithful fans. “It was the first game on this field. I thought the kids were a little nervous, a little jittery, and with Homecoming there’s always a lot of distractions. We sat Zack out some tonight to see who would step up, who could help us, and I saw some things we liked. I think we did a great job, pulling it out in a half. It was a good game for Homecoming. I’m excited for Oakwood, excited for the community.”
The Panthers are enjoying a very successful season. At this point they are 6/2, averaging 65 points per game, and have outscored their opponents 522 to 284. With only four teams competing in 1A-Div2, District 9 Six Man, Oakwood has already clinched a playoff berth, with two games left. Next week they travel to Fannindle and will finish the season with Apple Springs at home.
