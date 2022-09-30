TYLER – A second-half collapse was the catalyst behind Palestine’s second consecutive district loss as they fell 42-21 against the Tyler Chapel Hill Bulldogs Friday.
The Wildcats offense was nothing short of explosive in the first half as they took a 21-7 lead into halftime over a Bulldogs team they came into the contest as 30-point underdogs to.
Chapel Hill struck first as Ricky Stuart scored on a five-yard touchdown run up the middle. From there, 21-unanswered points from Palestine.
A 67-yard pass from Hudson Dear to K’Mari Gipson set up a three-yard touchdown run by Elijah Walker a few plays later.
Chapel Hill’s offense failed to find much rhythm after their opening scoring drive as the Wildcats offense continued to soar. A 45-yard run from Taj’Shawn Wilson on their second drive put Palestine in Bulldog territory.
Dear would get Palestine’s second score of the game on a four-yard keeper of the middle to take their first lead of the game, 14-7. Dear found the endzone once more before halftime on another quarterback keeper.
Excitement levels was high as Palestine was firing on both sides of the ball. However, what has plagued them all season has been second-half struggles. Coming into the game Palestine had outscored their opponents 67-51 in the first half.
After this game, Palestine has now been outscored 105-22 following Chapel Hill’s 35 unanswered points in the second half.
The Wildcats fall to 0-2 in district with a bye week on the horizon. The Wildcats host the Jacksonville Indians Oct. 14 for their next district contest.
