PALESTINE – Second-half woes once again plagued the Westwood Panthers as they fell 21-12 on homecoming night against the Palmer Bulldogs.
Palmer took over to start the second half after neither side generated much offense. With the game tied at six, Palmer’s Cutter Burrow broke loose on a 65-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half. A failed two-point try left them leading 12-6.
Westwood took over on its 24-yard line searching for a response. After converting one third down on a 12-yard pass from Lamarion Goodwyn to Josh Davis, the Panthers were faced with a third-and-five. A four-yard run from Goodwyn set up a fourth-and-one that was stuffed by Palmer’s defense.
Fortunately, Westwood’s defense stood tall and got Palmer off the field in four plays thanks to a third-down breakup from Jordan Velasquez and a fourth-down breakup from TJ Davis.
Kaysn Dial was plugged in a quarterback to start Westwood’s second drive of the second half. A seven-yard run was followed by an 18-yard run from Dial. Dial continued to be their workhorse – toting the ball three consecutive plays until a second-down interception abruptly stopped the Panthers' drive.
Westwood’s was nearly able to record their second straight defensive stand after a Boston Anderson sack had Palmer facing a third-and-15. Unfortunately, a screen pass to Burrow turned into a 33-yard gain that set the Bulldogs up near midfield.
The boost of momentum was the driving force behind Palmer’s scoring drive as Burrow eventually punched it in from three yards out.
Another strong start to Westwood’s drive ended in their second interception of the half as they trailed 18-6 with 10:39 left in the game.
A 49-yard field goal from Palmer and a seven-yard touchdown from Goodwyn to Anderson that was set up by a 40-yard pass to Josh Davis a few plays prior were the final highlights of the quarter.
It was a low-scoring first half for both sides in Friday’s Westwood homecoming contest.
Defense was on display Friday night as the game sat locked at six points at halftime. Neither side created many opportunities during their respective opening possessions as they both ended in punts.
Clearly seeing they needed to establish some momentum, Westwood began to increase their offensive tempo on their second possession. Jordan Williams took handoffs on four of their first six plays of the drive – leading them down to Palmer’s 37-yard line. A tough run from Lamarion Goodwyn on third-and-three pushed them inside Palmer’s 30.
Westwood converted their second third-down of the drive a couple of plays later on a designed quarterback run that placed them on the PHS 13. A false start to begin their new set of downs put them behind the chains and forced them into a 3rd & 11 a couple of plays after. Another quarterback run picked up four yards. Head coach Richard Bishop decided to leave his offensive on the field deep in Palmer territory.
The decision paid off as Goodwyn connected with Josh Davis in the right corner of the endzone for their first score of the game. The ensuing extra point was no good, which left Westwood leading 6-0.
Palmer wasted little time marching down the field as they only needed four plays to get on their opponent’s side of the field. Quarterback Eric Cisneros found Bralen Lopez on a broken play down the field for a 37-yard gain. The was followed by another deep shot to Elijah Garcia that put them on Westwood’s four-yard line. An added roughing the passer had Palmer less than a yard out from tying the game.
However, Lopez was stripped as he crossed the goal line as he watched the ball roll into the hands of the Westwood defense. Westwood nearly broke the game open as Jordan Williams burst off right tackle for a 20-yard gain that nearly went the distance if it wasn’t for a shoe-string tackle.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, that was their only highlight of the drive. They were forced to punt three plays later. Palmer took over on their 20. Back-to-back 30-yard gains quickly put the Bulldogs back in the RedZone. This time they would capitalize on a three-yard touchdown run from Cutter Burrow. Their try for two was unsuccessful.
Tied 6-6, with 2:41 until half, Westwood took over on their 32-yard line. With Palmer in prevent defense, Westwood was able to set themselves up on Palmer’s 32-yard line for a last-ditch effort before half. Goodwyn took the snap with two seconds left in the half and bombed it to Davis in the back of the endzone. The ball found Davis’ hands but a hard fall to the turf shot the ball out the EndZone to end the half.
