GRAPELAND — The Grapeland Sandies were hungry to get in the Win column when they hosted the Shelbyville Dragons before a Homecoming crowd on Friday. Both teams were 0-2 in the tough District 11 (2A-Div I), and both squads knew they needed this one. The Sandies started strong, posting 20 points in the first quarter. Things began to unravel for GHS in the second, however, and the Dragons carried the contest for a 55-34 win.
Grapeland drew first blood on a 38-yard scramble by freshman Maleek Johnson.
SHS drove back upfield, scored on a 2-yard keeper and took a 7-6 lead with a successful PAT.
A strong kick return by freshman Sean Walker set the Sandies up well into Dragon territory. A halfback pass from senior Riley Murchinson to Johnson put the Sandies back on top and Walker carried for the 2-point conversion to knot the score at 14-all.
Grapeland’s Bryson Johnson picked off the Shelbyville QB early in the next series, leading to GHS's 3rd touchdown on a 1-yard carry by sophomore Trey Gilmore.
Gilmore went on to force a fumble on SHS' next drive, but the Sandies offense returned the favor, fumbling away their possession, and giving the Dragons a golden opportunity inside the 20. SHS capitalized, cutting the Sandies' lead to six, 20-15.
Flags killed the Sandies' next drive and the Dragons took possession and regained the lead at 5:06 in the second quarter. GHS was held to a punt, and SHS drove into the Red Zone again, but Gilmore stripped the ball from the Dragons' carrier, snuffing out that threat.. The 21-20 score would stand at halftime.
Seniors Omarian Wylie and Destiny Bolden were crowned Homecoming King and Queen during the Homecoming festivities at halftime.
Shelbyville took the 3rd quarter kickoff and marched to paydirt. An interception by M Johnson denied them the extra point attempt.
Grapeland quickly got that one back as M Johnson broke free from a tackle, found a hole and streaked 59 yards to score. A failed 2-point attempt left the Dragons up by one, 27-26.
Maleek Johnson limped from the field and did not return to action.
SHS added three more touchdowns before the Sandies put together a 50-yard pass play from Walker to senior Riley Murchinson. The young QB connected with Johnny Lamb on the point after to close the score to 48-34 with 2:25 left on the scoreboard.
Shelbyville's Benny Smith got that one back in two runs, bringing the final score to 55-34.
Defensive standouts for the Sandies were Trey Gilmore, Jax Vickers, Jesse Ellington and Wyatt Lewis.
GHS Head Coach Jordan Wood summarized the loss, "We had a decent start, but simple mistakes kept (Shelbyville) in the game and they capitalized on it. We couldn't keep up tempo with them, and still have a lot of growing up to do. We have freshmen and sophomores in crucial positions that have had to step up and take on big roles."
The Sandies (1-6) next face the Garrison Bulldogs next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.