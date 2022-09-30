PALESTINE -- The Westwood Panthers have had a hard road leading up to Friday's 3A-Div 1 District 9 opener with Diboll (3-2, with a win over Woodville last week.)
WHS had a convincing win in game one over Kemp that was followed by three consecutive losses, all in close games, and in fact, had outscored opponents 95-89 in those first four games. With a timely bye week to prepare, Coach Richard Bishop's team was hoping to turn things around. The visiting Lumberjacks had other plans, however, and dominated the contest, winning 45-7.
Diboll scored three first-half touchdowns, despite a big defensive stop, led by Matthew Gomez. Junior quarterback Lamarion Goodwyn anchored the Panther's ground game in the first half, but WHS was not able to reach the endzone.
Westwood opened the second half with an aerial attack and scored on a gutsy 4th-and-10 pass from Goodwyn to Josh Davis for a 36-yard touchdown. It would prove to be the only time the Panthers found the endzone. A promising drive in the fourth quarter ended in a fumble at the goal line.
Goodwyn and Jordan Williams were the leading rushers for WHS. Matthew Gomez, Myron Melton, Ayden Coker and Boston Anderson led the Panther Defense.
The Panthers take a 1-4 record into next week's contest at Shepherd, looking for their first district win.
