SHEPHERD – The Westwood Panthers etched their first district win of the season Friday in a 42-14 victory over the Shepherd Pirates.
The Panthers rebounded from last week’s district opener lost against the Diboll Lumberjacks in a huge way Friday – putting together their highest-scoring effort of the season.
Jordan Williams was dynamic for the Panthers with 158 yards of total offense, which included a 15-yard touchdown reception and a 28-yard touchdown run. Josh Davis had 140 yards receiving – including his 61-yard touchdown catch.
Westwood took a 19-0 lead into the half. They opened the second half with a five-yard touchdown run by Lamarion Goodwyn. The following touchdowns came on scores from Davis and Williams that highlighted their big statistical night.
Westwood hosts Coldspring-Oakhurst next week where they are projected 10-point underdogs. Coldspring is 2-1 in district play with back-to-back wins over Huntington and Crockett. They fell 18-8 against Woodville Friday night.
Editor's Note: Stats are unofficially provided by Westwood radio braodcasters.
