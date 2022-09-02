BUFFALO — After dominating Kemp in their season opener, the Westwood Panthers could not maintain that momentum in their second outing. Despite striking quickly for the early lead, costly penalties and turnovers added up to missed opportunities and Westwood fell to Buffalo 18-14.
The Panthers jumped out early when Josh Davis snagged Buffalo’s first pass inside the 7-yard-line and darted in for a Pick Six. The PAT gave Westwood a 7-0 advantage in the first minute of play.
Buffalo’s senior quarterback Aiden Savage guided his team upfield but a touchdown-saving-tackle by Brayden Barron took the wind out of their sails, and the Panther defense killed the Bison drive inside the 10-yard-line.
Westwood QB Lamarion Goodwyn hit Jordan Velasquez on consecutive passes and the Panthers were closing in on the end zone when Buffalo forced a fumble, scooped it up and scored. The PAT kick went wide, and WHS still led, 7-6.
Goodwyn went to the air successfully five times on the Panthers’ next drive, connecting with Boston Anderson, Shannon Jackson, and Velasquez to reach the 14-yard-line. Kaysn Dial took the next handoff to the end zone, but the apparent score was called back on a holding penalty. Goodwyn’s next pass was picked off, and Buffalo quickly capitalized with an 8-yard rushing touchdown by Xander Cheek for the lead, 12-7.
Westwood went 3-and-out and Buffalo mounted a 75-yard drive with Cheek taking it in from the 7. Bryson Page made a stop to deny the two-point PAT attempt. The Panthers were down, 18-7 —but not for long.
On the ensuing kick-off, Jackson raced sixty yards to pay dirt. With the PAT kick the Panthers had cut the deficit to just four, 18-14.
Buffalo was driving as the first half wound down, but a big sack by sophomore Myron Melton fired up the Panther defense and they kept the Bison out of the endzone.
That would prove to be all the scoring in the contest. The second half saw Buffalo moving the ball well and burning the clock, but the Panther defense repeatedly shut them down short of the goal line. Chris Herndon recovered a fumble. Mathew Gomez anchored another defensive stand, and Zemetress Randle and Leondric Lacy came up with big plays.
Westwood's offense, too, would mount drives, only to be stymied by another fumble and another interception.
Coach Richard Bishop took the responsibility for this one on his own shoulders, and summed up, “Penalties and turnovers — when you have those things you’re not going to fare too well.” He promised that his team would be looking for answers to their errors this week in practice. Westwood hosts Palmer next week in the 2022 Homecoming game.
