HUNTINGTON – The Westwood Panthers improved to 3-1 in district for the first time since 2008 following their 48-20 win over the Huntington Red Devils Friday.
It was sweet revenge for the Panthers to capture the 28-point win over Huntington after the Red Devils ended their playoff aspirations last year. Westwood scored their highest point total of the season as they once again sit in the driver’s seat towards controlling their playoff destiny.
Lamarion Goodwyn hooked up with Josh Davis for a 70-yard touchdown before also connecting with Shannon Jackson for a 60-yard touchdown pass.
Jordan Williams and Kaysn Dial had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the contest, along with Gerado Fernandez scooping a blocked punt a touchdown.
The Panthers return home next week where they’ll host the Crockett Bulldogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.