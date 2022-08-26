PALESTINE – An opportunistic Westwood defense was the catalyst behind the Panthers’ 41-14 domination of the Kemp Yellowjackets Friday night.
The story around the Panthers entering the 2022 season was if they could continue to improve under Head Coach Richard Bishop. After a shaky first couple of minutes to open the game, Westwood remained unrattled and took complete control of the game in front of their home crowd.
Kemp did their best to snatch momentum early. Laramie Greathouse had a 50-yard kickoff return that immediately placed their offense within striking distance. Beginning on Westwood’s 27, Kemp only needed four plays to find the end zone on an 18-yard run from Deacon Thompson. The ensuing extra point allowed the Yellowjackets to take an early 7-0 lead.
Westwood took over on their 25-yard line. Jordan Willaims started the drive with a four-yard gain before Lamarion Goodwyn got loose for a 16-yard run near midfield. Another run from Goodwyn placed Westwood on Kemp’s 44. His third straight run went for four yards before Westwood made a substitution – bringing in freshman Kaysn Dial. Unfortunately, the change completely halted their offense as Westwood turned the ball over on a fumbled handoff from Dial to Willams.
Kemp’s first scoring drive showed they moved the ball with relative ease. And with added momentum from the defense, they had an opportunity to cease early control of the game. However, back-to-back penalties put them in a 1st & 20. Their momentum was further deflated when Shannon Jackson jumped a route for their first of four first-half turnovers.
Five players later, Goodwyn was jogging into the endzone on a one-yard score. Westwood missed the following extra point – leaving them trailing 7-6 with 6:47 left in the first.
Pumped off Jackson’s earlier interception, Westwood’s defense began to take over. A strip sack from Myron Melton placed Westwood on Kemp’s 32 – setting up Williams to take a screen pass 26 yards for the touchdown. The Panthers converted on their two-point attempt.
Penalties continued to create disaster for Kemp. A false start, coupled with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, forced them to take a deep shot on 3rd & 25 that was perfectly played by David Russell for their third turnover.
The Panthers' offense failed to take advantage of the turnover – leaving the field on a fourth-down attempt. However, an interception by Jordan Velasquez was returned to Kemp’s 12 – leading to a 10-yard rushing touchdown from Goodwyn.
Trailing 21-7, Kemp’s offense did little to cover ground before the half. They went three-and-out – leaving Westwood with 1:55 to score before the half.
Predictably, they did. Goodwyn connected with Jackson on a 24-yard touchdown pass to end the half, which allowed them to take a sizable 28-7 lead into halftime.
Westwood’s fortunes nearly turned in the second half as Kemp’s defense began to show signs of life. Kemp’s Erik Suarez stripped Goodwyn to start the half and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown. Mistakes began to mount for the Panthers as once again a strip fumble resulted in Kemp gaining an extra possession.
However, Westwood’s defense responded. And it was Matthew Gomez and Russell on the forefront of the reply. A Gomez sack was followed by Russell’s second interception of the game.
The Panthers were unable to score, but it did flip field position with Kemp starting their next drive on their 19-yard line.
Their three-and-out drive was followed by a six-play, 55-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a one-yard rush from Dial.
Westwood found the endzone one more time in the fourth quarter on a 53-yard touchdown pass from Goodwyn to Josh Davis.
Westwood moves to 1-0 on the season with a trip to see the Buffalo Bison next week.
