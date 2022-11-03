WOODVILLE – The Westwood Panthers fell 19-0 Thursday against the Woodville Eagles to slot them in third place in District 9-3A Division I.
A shot at a possible district title was on the line for the Panthers as they traveled to Woodville. Woodville scored midway through the first quarter on a short quarterback run.
Woodville managed to score another touchdown in the fourth quarter after Westwood fumbled on their own side of the field.
They composed a final 60-yard scoring drive for the touchdown. They made that extra point to make it 19-0.
Westwood finished in third place in district with the possibility of playing Anahauc in the Class 3A-Region III Bi-District round next week.
