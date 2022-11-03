Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 80F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.