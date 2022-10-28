PALESTINE – A dominant first half for the Westwood Panthers boosted them to a 48-8 win and their first playoff berth since 2015.
A penalty-filled first quarter highlighted the beginning of the night with nine total penalties between the two teams in the first four possessions of the game.
An illegal motion and back-to-back personal fouls on Westwood hindered their drive. Their biggest error came on first-down fumble that gave Crockett starting field position on Westwood’s 27. However, penalties did Crockett in as well forcing them into a fourth-and-20 and a punt.
Neither Westwood or Crockett was able to get much offense started until a Crockett fumble that was recovered by Shannon Jackson started the Panthers in enemy territory. Two plays later, Lamarion Goodwyn gashed the middle of Crockett’s defense for a 23-yard touchdown.
The floodgates opened from there.
Another Crockett fumble – recovered by Boston Anderson – led to an 11-yard touchdown run from Kaysn Dial. Dial had a clutch fourth-and-one run earlier in the drive that helped keep their scoring drive alive.
Westwood scored once more before the end of the half thanks to a Jordan Velasquez interception that set them up on Crockett’s 28-yard line with a minute to go until intermission.
Four plays later, Goodwyn connected with Jackson on a 22-yard touchdown that pushed their lead to 20-0 following their ensuing extra point.
Westwood mirrored their dominant play in the second half with Crockett’s lone touchdown coming in the waning minutes of the first quarter.
Westwood’s defense started the second half off by forcing a Crockett punt that the Panthers offense converted into a 13-yard touchdown screen pass from Goodwyn to Josh Davis.
The defense continued to make like difficult for the Bulldogs as they forced their fourth turnover at the top of the fourth quarter when Chris Herndon came flying in for a sack and strip on Jaydn Collins. Myron Melton was there for the scoop-and-score to extend their lead to 34-0 following the extra point.
Crockett was unable to field the ensuing kickoff – giving the ball back to Westwood on the CHS 23. A play later Goodwyn dropped a dime to Shannon Jackson for his second score of the game from 23 yards out.
A 49-yard rushing touchdown from David Russell was their final score of the night as they soar into week 11 with a 4-1 record and a shot at a district title against the Woodville Eagles.
