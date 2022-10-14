PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers picked up their second consecutive district win Friday in a 21-19 victory over the Coldspring-Oakhurst Trojans.
Prior to the game, Westwood head coach Richard Bishop spoke candidly on the type of team he knew they can be and how belief in the locker room never wavered despite being underdogs in back-to-back games.
The Trojans scored first late in the first quarter on a 34-yard touchdown run that capped off a 16-play 68-yard scoring drive. The ensuing extra point was blocked, which left them leading 6-0 over Westwood heading into the second quarter.
Westwood scored midway through the second quarter on a 64-yard double pass from LaMarion Goodwyn to Josh Davis to Shannon Jackson. The following PAT gave Westwood a 7-6 lead going into the half.
Cold-Springs got the second half kickoff and managed to run seven plays for negative yardage before they had to punt.
Westwood took over at their own 30-yard line. A 12-play, 70-yard drive, ended with a six-yard touchdown run from Jordan Williams. Another one-score quarter saw Westwood leading 14-6 at the end of three.
The Trojans found their first score since the first quarter on a two-yard touchdown run. However, a failed two-point try left them trailing 14-12.
After a defensive stop, Cold Springs took over on the Westwood 44-yard line and drove seven plays to score a touchdown on a 9-yard touchdown run.
Westwood took over after the kickoff at their own 35-yard line searching for a game-winning drive. Kaysn Dial was credited with the go-ahead touchdown on a 16-yard reverse play. The PAT put the Panthers up 21-19 with less than three minutes to play.
Cold Springs special teams continued to let them down as they muffed the kickoff, which Westwood recovered at the 30-yard line.
They managed the chance for one last drive with under a minute to play, but eventually watched the clock drip down to triple zeroes.
