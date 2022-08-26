NACOGDOCHES – Palestin’s football season opener saw the Wildcats jump to a 21-0 lead only to see it tied later in the fourth quarter. However, The Wildcats held on to win 37-31.
The Wildcats drew first blood when Crawford punched it in from two yards out. Alex Garcia added the extra point to give Palestine a 7-0 lead with 8:16 left in the first quarter.
Palestine’s defense kept Nacogdoches out of the end zone and its offense found the end zone again on an eight-yard run from Deman, spreading its lead to 14-0.
Nacogdoches was moving the ball before Taj”shawn Wilson intercepted a pass and took it the other way for a pick six, making the score 21-0 with 1:12 left in the second quarter.
The Dragons found the end zone when Locket’s pass found its way to Bland who scored from 72 yards out, making the score 21-7.
Palestine scored the points of the first half as the final seconds ticked off the clock and Garcia split the uprights on a 22-yard field goal to make the score 24-7 at the break.
The first points of the second half belonged to Nacogdoches when Lockett tossed a pass into the corner of the end zone to Bland from 12 yards out to make it a 24-14 score with 3:41 left in the third quarter.
Nac was threatening to score again when Ty Steadman scooped up a loose ball and took it to the end zone to give Palestine a 31-14 lead with 53 seconds left in the third quarter.
Lockett found Leadon for a 47-yard touchdown pass to make the score 31-22. That was the first of three straight scores for the Dragons.
An interception by Leadon gave Nac the ball. WIth the help of penalties, the Dragons got the ball down to the one-yard line where Williams punched it in to put the Dragons within a field goal, 31-28 with 7:30 left in regulation. That was followed by a field goal from Hinojosa to tie it up at 51 seconds to play.
There was still time on the clock as the Wildcats found a way to score with 16 seconds left on a six-yard run from Walker to seal up the 37-31 win.
The Wildcats are slated to return to action when they play host to Jasper Friday at 7:30 p.m.
