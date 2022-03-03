SAN ANTIONIO – A dynamic and memorable season for the Neches Lady Tigers came to an end Thursday morning in the Class 1A State Semifinals against Robert Lee, 46-44.
Both the Neches and Robert Lee groups were getting their first taste of the state championship experience. The Lady Tigers were armed with four freshmen contributors, while Robert Lee was making its first trip since 1978.
Robert Lee struck first with a jumper from Braylee Hood before an Aubrey Kincade layup tied things at two-a-piece. After another jumper from Hood, Sealy Hines was fouled and sent to the free-throw line where she knocked down both shots. Both sides continued to trade punches before another trip to the charity stripe for Hines gave Neches their first lead of the morning, 10-8. Split free throws and a layup from Kailey Freeman allowed Robert Lee to regain an 11-10 lead. Kincade scored five of Neches’ final six first-quarter points as they took a 16-15 lead into the second quarter.
Robert Lee opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run before Hines put a stop to it with a tough layup under the basket. A strong defensive effort from Neches resulted in Robert Lee being held to two points in the final 4:00 minutes of the half. A combination of Hines and Kincade led the charge that pulled them back within striking distance before a Mallory Main three tied things at 27 going into the half.
The third quarter saw both teams struggle to get anything consistently going on the offensive end. Neches took a 32-29 lead from a baseline jumper by Kacie Trimble with 4:14 left in the third, but only managed to score one additional basket from that point on.
Still, they led 34-33 with a quarter left to clinch a state title game berth.
After Robert Lee tied things at 36 with 5:30 minutes left to go, baskets from Hines and Trimble pushed Neches in front by four with 4:40 left in the game. Robert Lee pulled within one thanks to a three from Mia Galvan before a Joely Jenkins pull-up jumper extended their lead back to three with 3:56 to go.
Abbigayle Smith found a cutting Paige Immel in the low post that she converted at the rim to trim the Neches lead down to one. On their next possession, Immel was fouled by Kincade – sending her to the line where she split her free throws. Neches continued to struggle offensively as another missed opportunity to take the lead resulted in layup on the opposite end from Immel.
The final basket from Robert Lee proved to be the eventual game-clinching layup. Neches finishes the season 30-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.