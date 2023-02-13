Palestine Ladycats
The Palestine Ladycats are paired against the Chapel Hill Lady Dawgs during the bi-district round of the Class 4A Region III playoffs. The last time the Ladycats matched up against Chapel Hill was in non-district play during the 2021-22 season.
Palestine defeated Chapel Hill, 62-34, before finishing the season 34-5 and 10-0 in district play. Palestine enters this year’s playoffs as the second-place representative from District 18-4A after finishing 8-2. Chapel Hill finished third in District 17-4A with an 8-4 record. They finished their season with a 57-31 win over Henderson that ended a two-game skid.
Winner of this game moves on to play the winner of 15th ranked Silsbee and Hargrave in the area round. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. Monday at Athens High School.
Frankston Maidens
The Frankston Maidens enter the Class 2A-Region III bi-district round after finishing third in District 19-2A. They are pinned against the Groveton Maidens who placed second in District 20-2A. Both are coming off of district finale wins. Frankston defeated Cayuga in their final game of district, while Groveton took down Latexo, 41-37.
Both share a pair of common opponents this season in Cayuga and Grapeland. Groveton narrowly defeated Cayuga this year, 39-37, while Frankston swept the season series against the Ladycats. Both also share common wins over the Grapeland Sandiettes.
Winner of this bi-district round matchup moves on to play the winner of Crawford and Riesel in the area round. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. Tuesday at Elkhart High School.
Cayuga Ladycats
The Cayuga Ladycats clinched the final spot in District 19-2A, which has them paired against the District 20-2A champions Lovelady Lady Lions.
This is the first meeting of the season between the two. Cayuga lost its final district game of the season to Frankston, while Lovelady comes into the first round of the playoffs riding a 10-game win streak. They closed out the season with an 82-18 win against the Grapeland Sandiettes and a 70-20 win over the Centerville Lady Tigers.
Winner will play the winner of Bosqueville and Axtell in the area round. Tipoff is 6 p.m. Tuesday at Rusk High School.
Neches Lady Tigers
District 27-1A champions Neches Lady Tigers currently sit as the second-best team in Class 1A entering the bi-district round of the playoffs. They were nothing less than dominant en route to an undefeated district championship. They’ve outscored their opponents by over 700 points this season.
They’re matched against the Zavalla Lady Eagle who finished fourth in District 28-1A. Zavalla did have 18th-ranked Brookeland in their district, but were defeated by nearly 30 in both district contests.
Winner will play the winner of Milford and Oglesby in the area round.
Slocum Lady Mustangs
The Slocum Lady Mustangs finished as runner-ups in District 27-A after sharing some close battles against the second-ranked Neches Lady Tigers this year. Their efforts has landed them a bi-district round matchup against the Goodrich Lady Hornets who finished third in District 28-A.
Goodrich was on a five-game win streak down the back half of district before losing their district finale to Chester, 28-27.
Winner will play the winner Coolidge and Abbott in the area round. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Groveton High School.
