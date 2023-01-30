Cayuga 48, Cross Roads 45
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats clinched a playoff spot Friday evening following their 48-45 win over the Cross Roads Ladycats.
Quarter Breakdown
Cayuga – 5 | 11 | 20 | 12
Cross Roads – 10 | 16 | 7 | 12
Graci Satterwhite led Cayuga to victory with 19 points. Kati Satterwhite followed her with eight points. Cayuga (4-3) travels to LaPoynor Tuesday to begin round two of district play.
Neches 60, Wells 20
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers improved to 7-0 in district Friday following their 60-20 win over Wells. Individual stats were not reported, but will be updated once sent in.
Palestine 60, Madisonville 36
MADISONVILLE – The Palestine Ladycats (5-1) picked up their third consecutive win Friday in a 60-36 win over the Madisonville Lady Mustangs.
Quarter Breakdown
Palestine – 16 | 16 | 15 | 13
Madisonville – 8 | 5 | 16 | 7
Ay’lasia Fantroy led the way with 26 points Jan’aa Johnson added 13 points and Corian Hudson finished with 10 points. The Ladycats return home Tuesday to host the Rusk Lady Eagles.
