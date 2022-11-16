Fairfield 58, Palestine 34
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats dropped their second consecutive game Tuesday after falling to the Fairfield Lady Eagles 58-34 at home.
Quarter Breakdown
Fairfield – 15 | 11 | 15 | 17
Palestine – 8 | 8 | 12 | 6
Corian Hudson led the Ladycats with 11 points. Ay’lasia Fantroy followed her with 10 points and Jan’aa Johnson rounded the trio out with nine points. Palestine hosts Marlin Friday evening.
Elkhart 52, Cross Roads 39
MALAKOFF – The Elkhart Lady Elks moved to 2-0 on the season after defeating Cross Roads 52-39 on the road.
Quarter Breakdown
Elkhart – 11 | 13 | 9 | 19
Cross Roads – 5 | 5 | 15 | 14
Callie Boyd led the Lady Elks with 15 points. Callie Abbas followed her with 11 and Skyler Hamby scored 10. The Lady Elks host Onalaska Friday.
Westwood 36, Kerens 33
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers edged out Kerens Tuesday, 36-33, thanks to a 16-point fourth quarter.
Quarter Breakdown
Westwood – 4 | 8 | 8 | 16
Kerens – 14 | 3 | 10 | 6
Asia Willaims led the Lady Panthers with 15 points. Anaiya Birdow finished behind her with 11 points and Syd Collier put up four points. Westwood travels to Rusk to play the Lady Eagles Friday.
Slocum 26, Groveton 17
SLOCUM – The Slocum Lady Mustangs moved to 3-1 on the season following their 26-17 win over Groveton Tuesday. Laney Taylor led them with eight points, while Lexi Bennett added seven points and Addie Bowman scored four points.
The Lady Mustangs travels to Wells Thursday for their first tournament of the season.
Frankston 69, Grapeland 30
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens defeated the Grapeland Sandiettes Tuesday, 69-30, behind a 19-point scoring effort from Wila Davis.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 20 | 17 | 14 | 18
Grapeland – 5 | 11 | 10 | 4
Frankston’s Wila Davis led all scorers with 19 points. Mariyah Hatton added 11 points and Ja’Shayln Hatton followed her with 10 points. Grapeland’s Destiny Bolden led the Sandiettes with 16 points.
