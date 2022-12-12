Tenaha 50, Palestine 44
BROWNSBORO – The Palestine Ladycats placed second at the Brownsboro tournament this past weekend after being defeated by Tenaha, 50-44, in the championship game.
Ay’Lasia Fantroy, Corian Hudson and Jan’aa Johnson each had eight points in the contest. The Ladycats host Glen Rose Tuesday and Lovelady Friday.
Mt. Enterprise 48, Elkhart 36
Mt. Enterprise – The Elkhart Lady Elks finished second at the Mt. Enterprise Invitational this past weekend after falling in the gold bracket championship to Mt. Enterprise, 48-36.
Hadley Waldon and Lilly Gay were both received all-tournament honors. Waldon is averaging six points per game for the Lady Elks, while Gay is nearly averaging seven points per game.
The Lady Elks resume district play against the Groesbeck Lady Goats Tuesday at home. They also host the Franklin Lady Lions Friday.
Slocum 37, Woskom 29
GARY – The Slocum Lady Mustangs won their final game of the Gary Invitational, 37-29, thanks to the scoring efforts of Laney Taylor.
Taylor scored 17 points in the win with Audrey Leuschner and Lexi Bennett both adding eight points. The Lady Mustangs return home this week with Martinsville on the slate for Tuesday and Wells Friday for homecoming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.