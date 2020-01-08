WESTWOOD – Kelsey Loebig scored 18 points as Frankston defeated Westwood, 58-23, in District 20-3A action.
Abbie Ramsey added 11 points and Keryonna Eldridge chipped in six points for the Maidens (10-7, 2-1), which host Crockett on Friday night.
Buffalo 43, Elkhart 20
In Elkhart, Madison Crader scored eight points as the Lady Elks dropped their third game in district action.
Mollie Dittmar added six points while Samantha Pate also chipped in six points for Elkhart (8-13, 0-3). They will travel to Groesbeck Friday for another district contest against the Lady Goats.
Non-Conference
Cayuga 50, New Summerfield 16
The Cayuga Ladycats dominated in their final non-conference game of the season behind Briley Shaw's 23 points. Aerin Thompson added nine points on the night, while Kynzie Watson added six.
The Ladycats (15-9) open district Friday at home against Italy at 5 p.m.
Grapeland 79, Alto 35
Grapeland's Teira Jones racked up 30 points on the nights en route to the Sandiettes 79-35 victory over the Alto Lady Yellowjackets Tuesday night.
Kenya Woods contributed 17 points on the evening followed by Jessie Payne who had 10. The Sandiettes (20-4, 3-0) return to district play Friday at Leon.
District 20-2A
Lovelady 68, Slocum 19
The Slocum Lady Mustangs struggled offensively in their district matchup against Lovelady Tuesday as they fell 68-19. Slocum's Jolie Bowman was the lone member to reach double figures with 10 points.
The Lady Mustangs (6-16, 0-4) return to action Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Groveton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.