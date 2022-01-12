Centerville 68, Grapeland 40
CENTERVILLE – The Grapeland Sandiettes dropped Tuesday’s district game 68-40 against the Centerville Lady Tigers.
Centerville – 23 | 14 | 17 | 14
Grapeland – 4 | 4 | 11 | 21
Scoring Leaders:
- Te’Lia Jones 27 points
Martin’s Mill 76, Frankston 40
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens fell to second-ranked Martin’s Mill in Tuesday’s district match, 76-40.
Martin’s Mill – 21 | 11 | 22 | 19
Frankston – 12 | 14 | 8 | 6
Scoring Leaders:
- Jashalyn Hatton 11 points
- Wila Davis 10 points
Crockett 70, Westwood 18
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers continue their district slide after falling 70-18 at home Tuesday against the Crockett Lady Dawgs.
Crockett – 22 | 26 | 10 | 12
Westwood – 4 | 2 | 5 | 7
Scoring Leaders:
- Jaysa Coney 6 points
- Shahanna Harris 5 points
Lovelady 56, Neches 41
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers fell against fifth-ranked Lovelady Tuesday evening, 56-41.
Lovelady – 27 | 13 | 11 | 5
Neches – 16 | 9 | 8 | 8
Scoring Leaders:
- Kacie Trimble 14 points
- Aubrey Kincaide 10 points
