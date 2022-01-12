Frankston Maidens

Centerville 68, Grapeland 40

CENTERVILLE – The Grapeland Sandiettes dropped Tuesday’s district game 68-40 against the Centerville Lady Tigers.

Centerville – 23 | 14 | 17 | 14

Grapeland – 4 | 4 | 11 | 21

Scoring Leaders:

  • Te’Lia Jones 27 points

Martin’s Mill 76, Frankston 40

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens fell to second-ranked Martin’s Mill in Tuesday’s district match, 76-40.

Martin’s Mill – 21 | 11 | 22 | 19

Frankston – 12 | 14 | 8 | 6

Scoring Leaders:

  • Jashalyn Hatton 11 points
  • Wila Davis 10 points

Crockett 70, Westwood 18

PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers continue their district slide after falling 70-18 at home Tuesday against the Crockett Lady Dawgs.

Crockett – 22 | 26 | 10 | 12

Westwood – 4 | 2 | 5 | 7

Scoring Leaders:

  • Jaysa Coney 6 points
  • Shahanna Harris 5 points

Lovelady 56, Neches 41

NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers fell against fifth-ranked Lovelady Tuesday evening, 56-41.

Lovelady – 27 | 13 | 11 | 5

Neches – 16 | 9 | 8 | 8

Scoring Leaders:

  • Kacie Trimble 14 points
  • Aubrey Kincaide 10 points

