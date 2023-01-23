Palestine Ladycats Basketball

Jan'aa Johnson had a game high of 22 points in Palestine's district win over Hudson Friday.

 Juwan Lee

Palestine 56, Hudson 25

LUKFIN – The Palestine Ladycats (4-1) picked up their third consecutive district win Friday in a 56-25 win over the Hudson Lady Hornets.

Quarter Breakdown

Palestine – 16 | 20 | 12 | 8

Hudson – 4 | 7 | 9 | 5

Jan’aa Johnson led the Ladycats with 22 points. Ay’lasia Fantroy added 10 points. Palestine returns home Tuesday to host the Bullard Lady Panthers.

Groesbeck 38, Elkhart 32

GROESBECK – The Elkhart Lady Elks (2-7) fell against the Groesbeck Lady Goats Friday, 38-32.

Hadley Waldon scored six points for the Lady Elks, while Callie Abbas finished with five. The Lady Elks travel to Franklin Tuesday.

