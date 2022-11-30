Slocum 34, Cayuga 22
SLOCUM – The Slocum Mustangs continue to stack wins together as they defeated the Cayuga Ladycats 34-22 Tuesday.
Quarter Breakdown
Slocum – 17 | 3 | 9 | 5
Cayuga – 7 | 5 | 6 | 4
Julie Neal led the Lady Mustangs with 14 points. Graci Sitterwhite led the Ladycats with 10 points. Cayuga hosts their first tournament of the season Thursday. Their first tournament game will be 6 p.m. Thursday against Cross Roads. The Lady Mustangs also host their first tournament of the season as they play Garrison.
Elkhart 73, Carlisle 38
CARLISLE – The Elkhart Lady Elks had their best scoring output of the season Tuesday in a 73-38 win over Carlisle Tuesday.
Quarter Breakdown
Elkhart – 20 | 18 | 18 | 22
Carlisle – 12 | 14 | 9 | 3
Cali Boyd led the Lady Elks with 18 points. Callie Abbas followed her with 15 points. Hadley Waldon added 13 points and Lilly Gay had 10 points. The Lady Elks travel to North Zulch Thursday for their first tournament.
Frankston 39, Troup 16
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens got their second consecutive win following their 39-16 victory over the Troup Lady Tigers Tuesday.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 5 | 15 | 9 | 10
Troup – 5 | 3 | 3 | 5
Desirae Hatton led the Maidens with 10 points. Wila Davis added seven points. The Maidens travel to Slocum Thursday for their varsity tournament. They’ll play Rusk Thursday at 8 a.m.
Martin’s Mill 69, Palestine 30
MARTIN’S MILL – The Palestine Ladycats dropped Tuesday night’s contest against top-ranked Martin’s Mill, 69-30.
Quarter Breakdown
Martin’s Mill – 21 | 19 | 18 |11
Palestine – 4 | 8 | 9 | 9
Jan’aa Johnson led the Ladycats with 14 points, while Ay’lasia Fantroy added 10 points. Palestine travels to Athens Thursday for their tournament.
Westwood 41, Grapeland 32
GRAPELAND – The Westwood Lady Panthers got back in the win column Tuesday with a 41-32 victory over the Grapeland Sandiettes.
Quarter Breakdown
Westwood – 7 | 9 | 15 | 10
Grapeland – 12 | 5 | 6 | 9
Westwood’s Asia Williams and Anaiya Birdow led the Lady Panthers with 16 points. Grapeland’s Destiny Bolden led the Sandiettes with 15 points. Westwood will participate in the Slocum tournament this weekend. Grapeland will be at the Zavalla tournament.
