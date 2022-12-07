Elkhart 50, Buffalo 26
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks secured their first district win of the season in their district home opener against the Buffalo Lady Bison.
Quarter Breakdown
Elkhart – 10 | 11 | 13 | 16
Buffalo – 3 | 12 | 5 | 6
Callie Abbas and Jordyn Luman led the Lady Elks with 10 points. Skyler Hamby followed them with eight points. The Lady Elks participates in their second tournament of the season this weekend in Mt. Enterprise.
Leon 32, Cayuga 28
LEON – The Cayuga Ladycats fell Tuesday evening against Leon, 32-28.
Quarter Breakdown
Leon – 14 | 9 | 4 | 5
Cayuga – 8 | 2 | 4 | 14
Claire Drinkard and Gracie Sitterwhite led the Ladycats with eight points each. Cayuga returns to action next Tuesday at home against Groveton.
Athens 45, Frankston 32
ATHENS – The Frankston Maidens were taken down by the Athens Lady Hornets Tuesday evening 45-32.
Quarter Breakdown
Athens – 5 | 19 | 13 | 10
Frankston – 10 | 6 | 6 | 10
Wila Davis led the Maidens with 12 points. Kaysie Nabors was their second-leading scorer with nine points. The Maidens play host to their annual basketball tournament this weekend.
Neches 41, Bullard 40
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers pulled out a narrow victory over the Bullard Lady Panthers Tuesday, 41-40.
Quarter Breakdown
Neches – 6 | 4 | 17 | 14
Bullard – 10 | 19 | 6 | 5
Joely Jenkins led the Lady Tigers with 15 points. Sealy Hines was second in scoring with nine points and Aubrey Kincade added eight points. Neches travels to Frankston Thursday for their second tournament action of the year.
