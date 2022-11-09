Chireno 35, Slocum 30
SLOCUM – The Slocum Lady Mustangs fell at home Tuesday in a non-district contest against Chireno, 35-30.
Julie Neal led the Lady Mustangs with 16 points, while Lexi Bennett and Laney Taylor each scored five. The Lady Mustangs moved to 1-1 on the season as they host the Centerville Lady Tigers Friday.
Eustace 50, Frankston 30
EUSTACE – The Frankston Maidens dropped their first game of the season Tuesday on the road against Eustace, 50-30. The Maidens were without five varsity starters.
Quarter Breakdown
Eustace – 11 | 13 | 6 | 20
Frankston – 4 | 2 | 8 | 16
Wila Davis led the Maidens with 12 points. Desirae Hatton, Kennedi Musselman and Bandy Bizzell each had four points. The Maidens host Malakoff Friday.
Westwood 38, Trinity 37
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers grabbed their first win of the season in a 38-37 victory over the Trinity Lady Tigers. The Lady Panthers travel to Cross Roads Saturday.
