Winnsboro 56, Palestine 41
WINNSBORO – The Palestine Ladycats dropped their final non-district game of the season Tuesday against the Winnsboro Lady Raiders, 56-41.
Quarter Breakdown
Winnsboro – 13 | 16 | 17 | 10
Palestine – 9 | 9 | 12 | 11
Ay’lasia Fantroy led the Ladycats with 14 points. Jocelyn Musil followed her with nine points and Jan’aa Johnson added eight. The Ladycats open district Friday on the road against the Bullard Lady Panthers.
Bullard 36, Frankston 22
BULLARD – The Frankston Maidens concluded their non-district stretch with a 36-22 loss against the Bullard Lady Panthers Tuesday.
Quarter Breakdown
Bullard – 4 | 13 | 10 | 9
Frankston – 3 | 6 | 2 | 11
Mya Mitchell led the Maidens with seven points. Frankston opens up district at home Friday against Cross Roads.
Mexia 61, Elkhart 11
MEXIA – The Elkhart Lady Elks (1-3) dropped their third district contest Tuesday against the Mexia Ladycats, 61-11.
Quarter Breakdown
Mexia – 21 | 20 | 14 | 6
Elkhart – 0 | 4 | 3 | 4
Hadley Waldon led Elkhart with five points. The Lady Elks return home Friday to host the Westwood Lady Panthers.
Neches 60, Wells 12
WELLS – The Neches Lady Tigers opened district with a dominant 60-12 win over the Wells Lady Tigers Tuesday.
Quarter Breakdown
Neches – 23 | 19 | 15 | 3
Wells – 0 | 5 | 3 | 4
Joely Jenkins led the Lady Tigers with 19 points. Kacie Trimble followed her with 14 points and Libby Rain added eight points. The Lady Tigers travel to Kennard Friday for their second district contest.
