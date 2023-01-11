Cayuga 42, Cross Roads 32
MALAKOFF – The Cayuga Ladycats (2-0) continue to stack wins together after defeating the Cross Roads Ladycats 42-32 Tuesday evening.
Quarter Breakdown
Cayuga – 6 | 9 | 19 | 8
Cross Roads – 6 | 11 | 12 | 3
Graci Satterwhite led the Ladycats with 22 points on the night. Cayuga hosts the LaPoynor Lady Flyer Friday.
Fairfield 77, Elkhart 11
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks (2-4) fell at home Tuesday against Class 3A’s number-one ranked Fairfield Lady Eagles Tuesday. Individual stats has not been reported.
The Lady Elks travel to play the Teague Lady Lions Friday.
LaPoynor 67, Frankston 27
LAPOYNOR – The Frankston Maidens (1-1) took their first district loss of the season Tuesday in a 67-27 loss against the LaPoynor Lady Flyers.
Quarter Breakdown
LaPoynor – 15 | 6 | 24 | 22
Frankston – 2 | 5 | 9 | 10
Wila Davis led the Maidens with 12 points. Bandy Bizzell followed her with four. Frankston returns home Friday to host eighth-ranked Martin’s Mill.
Neches 74, Apple Springs 17
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers (4-0) remain undefeated in district play after dominating Apple Springs Tuesday, 74-17.
Quarter Breakdown
Neches – 27 | 22 | 14 | 11
Apple Springs – 4 | 0 | 5 | 8
Joely Jenkins led the Lady Tigers with 19 points. Kacie Trimble added 16 and Addison Spaith finished with 12. The Lady Tigers travel to play the Slocum Lady Mustangs Friday.
