Palestine 70, Hudson 19
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats (8-2) closed out district on a high note Tuesday evening with a 51-point win over the Hudson Lady Hornets, 70-19.
Quarter Breakdown
Palestine – 20 | 23 | 10 | 17
Hudson – 2 | 4 | 4 | 9
Ay’lasia Fantroy tied for the team lead in points with 16 points and four made three-pointers. Jan’aa Johnson also finished with 16 points. Palestine begins their playoff journey Monday against the Chapel Hill Lady Dawgs. Game is set for 6 p.m. at Athens High School.
Neches 35, Slocum 29
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers (10-0) finished district as undefeated district champions Tuesday following their 35-29 win over the Slocum Lady Mustangs.
Quarter Breakdown
Neches – 13 | 7 | 9 | 6
Slocum – 8 | 4 | 11 | 6
Sealy Hines led the Lady Tigers with 12 points. Joely Jenkins scored nine points and Kacie Trimble finished the night with eight points. Slocum’s Julie Neal scored 12 points. The Lady Tigers open up playoffs Tuesday against Zavalla. Game time is set for 6 p.m. at Wells High School.
Teague 58, Elkhart 28
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks (2-12) finished district with a 58-28 loss against the Teague Lady Lions. Individual stats had not yet been reported but will be updated once submitted.
