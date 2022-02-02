Palestine 56, Center 28
CENTER – The Palestine Ladycats (8-0) inched one step closer to a district title following their 56-28 win over Center Tuesday.
Palestine – 14 | 9 | 9 | 24
Center – 5 | 10 | 9 | 4
Scoring Leaders:
- Jumija Clewis 23 points
- Ay’Lashia Fantroy 16 points
Franklin 71, Westwood 16
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers (3-9) suffered their ninth lost of district at home Tuesday in a 71-16 defeat.
Franklin – 31 | 18 | 10 | 12
Westwood – 3 | 7 | 2 | 4
Scoring Leaders:
- Jaysa Coney 6 points
Leon 54, Grapeland 24
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes took a 30-point loss Tuesday night against Leon, 54-24.
Leon – 6 | 23 | 14 | 11
Grapeland – 2 | 10 | 6 | 6
Scoring Leaders:
- Te’Lia Jones 10 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.