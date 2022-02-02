Jumija Clewis

Ladycat Jumija Clewis finished with a game high of 23 points in Palestine's eighth consecutive district win over Center.

 Juwna Lee

Palestine 56, Center 28

CENTER – The Palestine Ladycats (8-0) inched one step closer to a district title following their 56-28 win over Center Tuesday.

Palestine – 14 | 9 | 9 | 24

Center – 5 | 10 | 9 | 4

Scoring Leaders:

  • Jumija Clewis 23 points
  • Ay’Lashia Fantroy 16 points

Franklin 71, Westwood 16

PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers (3-9) suffered their ninth lost of district at home Tuesday in a 71-16 defeat.

Franklin – 31 | 18 | 10 | 12

Westwood – 3 | 7 | 2 | 4

Scoring Leaders:

  • Jaysa Coney 6 points

Leon 54, Grapeland 24

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes took a 30-point loss Tuesday night against Leon, 54-24.

Leon – 6 | 23 | 14 | 11

Grapeland – 2 | 10 | 6 | 6

Scoring Leaders:

  • Te’Lia Jones 10 points

