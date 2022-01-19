Palestine 48, Hudson 35
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats (3-0) picked up their third consecutive win Tuesday in a 48-35 win over the Hudson Lady Hornets.
Palestine – 14 | 8 | 14 | 12
Hudson – 3 | 4 | 10 | 18
Scoring Leaders:
- Ay’Lashia Fantroy 25 points
Westwood 45, Buffalo 40
BUFFALO – The Westwood Lady Panthers (3-3) survived an overtime contest against the Buffalo Lady Bison, 45-40
Scoring Leaders:
- Anaiya Birdow 14 points
- Asia Willians 12 points
- Jaysa Coney 12 points
Franklin 64, Elkhart 21
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks (1-7) fell Tuesday against the Franklin Lady Lions, 64-21.
Franklin – 21 | 9 | 18 | 16
Elkhart – 4 | 6 | 9 | 4
Scoring Leaders:
- Lilly Gray 6 points
Neches 44, Bullard 36
BULLARD – The Neches Lady Tigers (3-1) picked up their third district win Tuesday in a 44-36 victory over Bullard.
Neches – 14 | 10 | 15 | 5
Bullard – 9 | 8 | 16 | 3
Scoring Leaders:
- Kacie Trimble 14 points
- Aubrey Kincaide 10 points
- Sealy Hines 7 points
