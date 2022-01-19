Palestine Ladycats

Ay'Lashia Fantroy (4) dropped 25 points in their district win over the Hudson Lady Hornets Tuesday.

 Juwan Lee

Palestine 48, Hudson 35

PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats (3-0) picked up their third consecutive win Tuesday in a 48-35 win over the Hudson Lady Hornets.

Palestine – 14 | 8 | 14 | 12

Hudson – 3 | 4 | 10 | 18

Scoring Leaders:

  • Ay’Lashia Fantroy 25 points

Westwood 45, Buffalo 40

BUFFALO – The Westwood Lady Panthers (3-3) survived an overtime contest against the Buffalo Lady Bison, 45-40

Scoring Leaders:

  • Anaiya Birdow 14 points
  • Asia Willians 12 points
  • Jaysa Coney 12 points

Franklin 64, Elkhart 21

ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks (1-7) fell Tuesday against the Franklin Lady Lions, 64-21.

Franklin – 21 | 9 | 18 | 16

Elkhart – 4 | 6 | 9 | 4

Scoring Leaders:

  • Lilly Gray 6 points

Neches 44, Bullard 36

BULLARD – The Neches Lady Tigers (3-1) picked up their third district win Tuesday in a 44-36 victory over Bullard.

Neches – 14 | 10 | 15 | 5

Bullard – 9 | 8 | 16 | 3

Scoring Leaders:

  • Kacie Trimble 14 points
  • Aubrey Kincaide 10 points
  • Sealy Hines 7 points

