Martin’s Mill 56, Cayuga 16
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats (2-3) fell under .500 Tuesday following their 56-16 loss against the Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs.
Quarter Breakdown
Martin’s Mill – 15 | 12 | 14 | 15
Cayuga – 4 | 3 | 5 | 4
Mackenzie Legard led Cayuga with six points. The Ladycats return to their home floor Friday as they host the Frankston Maidens.
Frankston 63, Kerens 25
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens (2-2) got back to .500 in district with a needed 63-25 win over the Kerens Ladycats Tuesday.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 16 | 18 | 15 | 14
Kerens – 7 | 12 | 2 | 4
Wila Davis led the Maidens with 17 points. Ja’shalyn Hatton followed her with 12 points and Bandy Bizzell added 10 points. Frankston travels to Cayuga Friday for their fifth district contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.