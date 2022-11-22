Neches 51, Giddings 18
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers opened the season Monday with a dominant 51-18 win over Giddings.
Quarter Breakdown
Neches – 13 | 13 | 12 | 13
Giddings – 0 |5 | 3 | 10
Kacie Trimble led the way with 17 points, while Joely Jenkins followed her with 14 points. Sealy Hines rounded out the trio with 11 points.
Slocum 58, Westwood 27
SLOCUM – The Slocum Mustangs defended homecourt Monday in a 58-27 win over the Westwood Lady Panthers.
Quarter Breakdown
Slocum – 16 | 6 | 23 | 13
Westwood – 5 | 9 | 5 |8
Westwood’s Anaiya Birdow led the Lady Panthers with 17 points. Lexi Bennet led Slocum with 19 points.
Cayuga 42, Frost 35
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats picked up their first win of the week in a 42-35 victory over the Frost Lady Bears.
Quarter Breakdown
Cayuga – 6 | 15 | 4 | 17
Frost – 7 | 11 | 11 | 6
Graci Satterwhite and Meredith Legard led Cayuga with 10 points each.
Jacksonville 53, Frankston 32
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens fell to the Jacksonville Maidens Monday, 53-32.
Quarter Breakdown
Jacksonville – 8 | 20 | 13 | 12
Frankston – 11 | 9 | 4 | 8
Wila Davis and Ja’Shalyn Hatton led the Maidens with 12 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.