Neches 51, Giddings 18

NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers opened the season Monday with a dominant 51-18 win over Giddings.

Quarter Breakdown

Neches – 13 | 13 | 12 | 13

Giddings – 0 |5 | 3 | 10

Kacie Trimble led the way with 17 points, while Joely Jenkins followed her with 14 points. Sealy Hines rounded out the trio with 11 points.

Slocum 58, Westwood 27

SLOCUM – The Slocum Mustangs defended homecourt Monday in a 58-27 win over the Westwood Lady Panthers.

Quarter Breakdown

Slocum – 16 | 6 | 23 | 13

Westwood – 5 | 9 | 5 |8

Westwood’s Anaiya Birdow led the Lady Panthers with 17 points. Lexi Bennet led Slocum with 19 points.

Cayuga 42, Frost 35

CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats picked up their first win of the week in a 42-35 victory over the Frost Lady Bears.

Quarter Breakdown

Cayuga – 6 | 15 | 4 | 17

Frost – 7 | 11 | 11 | 6

Graci Satterwhite and Meredith Legard led Cayuga with 10 points each.

Jacksonville 53, Frankston 32

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens fell to the Jacksonville Maidens Monday, 53-32.

Quarter Breakdown

Jacksonville – 8 | 20 | 13 | 12

Frankston – 11 | 9 | 4 | 8

Wila Davis and Ja’Shalyn Hatton led the Maidens with 12 points.

