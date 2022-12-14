Groesbeck 43, Elkhart 33
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks (1-1) took their first district loss Tuesday against the Groesbeck Lady Goats, 43-33.
Quarter Breakdown
Groesbeck – 6 | 12 | 12 | 13
Elkhart – 8 | 12 | 7 | 6
Lilly Gay and Cali Boyd led the Lady Elks with 10 points each. Hadley Waldon rounded out the trio with six points. The Lady Elks return to the floor Friday at home against the Franklin Lady Lions.
Neches 64, Lovelady 41
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers got their 11th consecutive win Tuesday in a 64-41 win over the Lovelady Lions Lions.
Quarter Breakdown
Neches – 26 | 18 | 12 | 8
Lovelady – 8 | 13 | 14 | 6
Sealy Hines led the way with 24 points, while Joely Jenkins added 20. Kacie Trimble was their third-leading scorer with nine. Neches will continue their homestand with a match against Martinsville Friday.
Glen Rose 69, Palestine 41
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats fell against Glen Rose Tuesday, 69-41.
Quarter Breakdown
Glen Rose – 17 | 13 | 20 | 19
Palestine – 2 | 15 | 20 | 4
Brianna Price led the Ladycats with 14 points, while Ay’lasia Fantroy added 12. Palestine will be back at home Friday against Lovelady.
Slocum 46, Martinsville 20
SLOCUM – The Slocum Lady Mustangs opened district with a 46-20 win over Martinsville Tuesday.
Laney Taylor led the Lady Mustangs with 21 points, while Julie Neal scored 12. Audrey Leuschner added six. Slocum returns to the court Friday at home against Wells for homecoming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.