Neches 48, Martinsville 17
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers (6-0) remained undefeated in district play after taking down the Martinsville Lady Pirates 48-17 Tuesday.
Quarter Breakdown
Neches – 16 | 8 | 14 | 10
Martinsville – 0 | 7 | 1 | 9
Joely Jenkins led the Lady Tigers with 15 points. Sealy Hines followed her with 11 points. Kaci Trimble added eight points. The Lady Tigers host Wells Friday.
Cayuga 54, Kerens 37
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats (3-3) got back in the win column Tuesday evening with a 54-37 win over the Kerens Ladycats.
Quarter Breakdown
Cayuga – 22 | 16 | 8 | 8
Kerens – 9 | 12 | 9 | 7
Graci Satterwhite led the Ladycats with 26 points. Claire Drinkard added 15 points on the night. The Ladycats return home Friday to host Cross Roads.
Frankston 64, Cross Roads 30
CROSS ROADS – The Frankston Maidens (4-2) got their fourth district win of the season in a 34-point win over Cross Roads Tuesday, 64-30.
Ja’shalyn Hatton led the Maidens with 15 points. Mya Mitchell and Desirae Hatton added 11 points. Wila Davis finished with nine points. The Maidens host the LaPoynor Lady Flyers Friday.
