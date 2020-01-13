DISTRICT 20-3A
Groesbeck 56, Elkhart 48
GROESBECK – The Elkhart Lady Elks continue to search for their first district win after falling to Groesbeck 56-48 Saturday afternoon.
Lynsie Walding had a team-high 16 points with Brandi Cain adding nine points and Laci McEnturff contributing seven.
The Lady Elks will host the Frankston Maidens Tuesday night in district play.
DISTRICT 20-2A
Grapeland 56, Leon 30
LEON – The Grapeland Sandiettes grabbed their fifth consecutive win with their 56-30 win over Leon Saturday. A balanced scoring effort from the Sandies saw Teira Jones and Jessie Payne score 13 each with Kenya Woods adding 12 points.
The Sandiettes (21-4, 4-0) will look to take sole possession of first place Tuesday against Centerville. Tipoff is set for 6:15 p.m.
DISTRICT 19-2A
Cayuga 39, Italy 36
The Cayuga Ladycats edged out Italy in their district opener, 39-36, Saturday. Briley Shaw was the lone member of the Ladycats to reach double figures with 13 points.
Reagan Clark added nine points.
The Ladycats continue their district home stand Tuesday against Itasca. Varsity will tipoff at 5 p.m.
DISTRICT 28-1A
Neches 55, Laneville 7
Scoring was plentiful for the Lady Tigers Saturday night in their 48-point win over Laneville in district play.
Emily Hill and Kacie Kimbrough both led the way for the Lady Tigers with 12 points. Lexi Rogers and Abigail Spaith added 10 points a piece.
The Lady Tigers host Leon tonight at 6 p.m.
