Palestine 64, Marlin 22
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats got back in the win column Friday evening with a rout of Marlin Lady Dawgs 64-22.
Quarter Breakdown
Palestine – 21 | 16 | 18 | 9
Marlin – 0 | 10 | 7 |5
Ay’lasia Fantroy led the Ladycats in scoring with 17 points. Corian Hudson followed her with 15 points, while Jocelyn Musil added 10 points. The Ladycats return to the floor Tuesday as they travel to Lindale.
Elkhart 50, Onalaska 49
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks edged out the Onalaska Lady Hilltoppers Friday thanks to an 18-point fourth-quarter performance.
Quarter Breakdown
Elkhart – 15 | 7 | 10 | 18
Onalaska – 21 | 5 | 15 | 8
Cali Boyd led the Lady Elks in scoring with 19 points. Skyler Hamby added 11 points. The Lady Elks travel to Alto today before they return home Tuesday to host the Frankston Maidens.
Rusk 66, Westwood 18
RUSK – The Westwood Lady Panthers fell in Friday’s non-district contest, 66-18, to the Rusk Lady Eagles. Stats were not submitted for this game. The Lady Panthers travel to Slocum today for their final game before Thanksgiving.
Cayuga 56, Waxahachie Prep 20
The Cayuga Ladycats dominated Waxahachie Prep Saturday, 56-20, thanks to multiple scoring efforts from their starters. Meredith LeGard finished with a team high of 13 points. Mackenzie LeGard added 12 points and Claire Drinkard scored 10 points.
The Ladycats host Frost today before traveling to Trinidad Tuesday.
