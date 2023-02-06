Palestine 57, Jacksonville 48
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats (7-2) continue their winning ways after sweeping the district series against the Jacksonville Maidens, 57-48.
Ay’lasia Fantroy led all scorers with 26 points on the evening. Jay Johnson followed her with 12 points. Jan’aa Johnson and Jocelyn Musil both had six points. The Ladycats return home Tuesday to host the Hudson Lady Hornets.
Neches 56, Apple Springs 12
APPLE SPRINGS – The Neches Lady Tigers (8-0) produced another dominant district performance following their 56-12 win over Apple Springs Friday.
Nine different players scored for Neches with Kacie Trimble leading the group with 16 points. Aubrey Kincade and Joely Jenkins both put up eight points. Sealy Hines finished with six points.
The Lady Tigers return home Tuesday to host the Slocum Lady Mustangs.
Martin’s Mill 76, Cayuga 8
MARTIN’S MILL – The Cayuga Ladycats (3-5) had a disappointing outing Friday against Martin’s Mill as they feel 76-8. They also lost 50-32 in their rescheduled district game against the LaPoynor Lady Flyers.
Claire Drinkard scored 15 points. Graci Satterwhite and McKenzie Legard both put six. The Ladycats travel to Frankston Tuesday for their final district meeting of the season against the Maidens
