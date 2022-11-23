Palestine 65, Lindale 55
LINDALE – The Palestine Ladycats head into Thanksgiving break on a high following their 65-55 win over the Lindale Lady Eagles Tuesday.
Ay’lasia Fantroy led the Ladycats with 25 points. Jan’aa Johnson added 10 points. Brianna Price finished with nine points and Corian Hudson added eight. Palestine travels to Martin’s Mill Tuesday for their first game following Thanksgiving break.
Neches 66, Cross Roads 19
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers got their second win of the season Tuesday in a 66-19 win over Cross Roads.
Quarter Breakdown
Neches – 27 | 16 | 19 | 4
Cross Roads – 2 | 4 | 6 | 7
Aubrey Kincade led the Lady Tigers with 19 points. Joely Jenkins followed her with 18 points and Sealy Hines rounded out their trio with 11 points. The Lady Tigers are on the road Tuesday as they face central in their third non-district contest of the year.
