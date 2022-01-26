Jumija Clewis

Palestine's Jumija Clewis scored a team high of 13 points in the Ladycats win over the Carthage Lady Dawgs Tuesday.

 Juwan Lee

Palestine 60, Carthage 36

CARTHAGE – The Palestine Ladycats (6-0) are a step closer to clinching a District 17-4A championship following their 60-36 win over the Carthage Lady Dawgs.

Palestine – 7 | 11 | 20 | 22

Carthage – 6 | 10 | 8 | 12

Scoring Leaders:

  • Jumija Clewis 13 points
  • Ay’Lashia Fantroy 12 points
  • Seleste Edwards 11 points

LaPoynor 67, Frankston 44

LAPOYNOR – The Frankston Maidens (2-2) are back to .500 in district after they fell to the seventh-ranked LaPoynor Lady Flyers 67-44.

LaPoynor – 16 | 12 | 16 | 23

Frankston – 8 | 17 | 8 | 11

Scoring Leaders:

  • Wila Davis 15 points
  • Maggie Caveness 14 points

Grapeland 47, Latexo 43

LATEXO – The Grapeland Sandiettes (1-4) secured their first district win Tuesday in a 47-43 victory over Latexo.

Grapeland – 13 | 13 | 15 | 6

Latexo – 12 | 7 | 9 | 15

Scoring Leaders:

  • Te’Lia Jones 16 points
  • Sa’Riah Davis 10 points

Neches 71, Kennard 15

NECHES – The sixth-ranked Neches Lady Tigers (5-1) dominated the Kennard Lady Tigers to pick up their fifth district win of the season, 71-15.

Neches – 28 | 17 | 7 | 19

Kennard – 2 | 2 | 6 | 5

Scoring Leaders:

  • Kacie Trimble 29 points
  • Abigail Spaith 16 points
  • Joely Jenkins 12 points

Tags

Trending Video