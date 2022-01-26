Palestine 60, Carthage 36
CARTHAGE – The Palestine Ladycats (6-0) are a step closer to clinching a District 17-4A championship following their 60-36 win over the Carthage Lady Dawgs.
Palestine – 7 | 11 | 20 | 22
Carthage – 6 | 10 | 8 | 12
Scoring Leaders:
- Jumija Clewis 13 points
- Ay’Lashia Fantroy 12 points
- Seleste Edwards 11 points
LaPoynor 67, Frankston 44
LAPOYNOR – The Frankston Maidens (2-2) are back to .500 in district after they fell to the seventh-ranked LaPoynor Lady Flyers 67-44.
LaPoynor – 16 | 12 | 16 | 23
Frankston – 8 | 17 | 8 | 11
Scoring Leaders:
- Wila Davis 15 points
- Maggie Caveness 14 points
Grapeland 47, Latexo 43
LATEXO – The Grapeland Sandiettes (1-4) secured their first district win Tuesday in a 47-43 victory over Latexo.
Grapeland – 13 | 13 | 15 | 6
Latexo – 12 | 7 | 9 | 15
Scoring Leaders:
- Te’Lia Jones 16 points
- Sa’Riah Davis 10 points
Neches 71, Kennard 15
NECHES – The sixth-ranked Neches Lady Tigers (5-1) dominated the Kennard Lady Tigers to pick up their fifth district win of the season, 71-15.
Neches – 28 | 17 | 7 | 19
Kennard – 2 | 2 | 6 | 5
Scoring Leaders:
- Kacie Trimble 29 points
- Abigail Spaith 16 points
- Joely Jenkins 12 points
