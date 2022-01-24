Palestine 61, Jasper 52
JASPER – The Palestine Ladycats (5-0) continue their hot streak of five straight district wins following their 61-52 win against the Jasper Lady Dawgs.
Palestine – 13 | 15 | 16 | 17
Jasper – 11 | 13 | 13 | 15
Scoring Leaders:
- Ay’Lashia Fantroy 19 points
- Corian Hudson 17 points
Frankston 64, Cross Roads 41
CROSS ROADS – The Frankston Maidens (3-2) picked up their third consecutive win Friday following their 64-41 victory over Cross Roads.
Frankston – 18 | 17 | 13 |16
Cross Roads – 11 | 15 | 6 | 9
Scoring Leaders:
- Wila Davis 15 points
- Jashalyn Hatton 15 points
Neches 41, Wells 38
WELLS – The Neches Lady Tigers (4-1) edged out a three-point victory Friday over Wells, 41-38.
Neches – 16 | 9 | 10 | 6
Wells – 10 | 8 | 3 | 17
Scoring Leaders:
- Neches Kacie Trimble 12 points
- Neches Joely Jenkins 12 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.