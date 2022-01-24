Palestine Ladycats

Corian Hudson (1) dropped 17 points in the Ladycats win over the Jasper Lady Dawgs Friday.

 Juwan Lee

Palestine 61, Jasper 52

JASPER – The Palestine Ladycats (5-0) continue their hot streak of five straight district wins following their 61-52 win against the Jasper Lady Dawgs.

Palestine – 13 | 15 | 16 | 17

Jasper – 11 | 13 | 13 | 15

Scoring Leaders:

  • Ay’Lashia Fantroy 19 points
  • Corian Hudson 17 points

Frankston 64, Cross Roads 41

CROSS ROADS – The Frankston Maidens (3-2) picked up their third consecutive win Friday following their 64-41 victory over Cross Roads.

Frankston – 18 | 17 | 13 |16

Cross Roads – 11 | 15 | 6 | 9

Scoring Leaders:

  • Wila Davis 15 points
  • Jashalyn Hatton 15 points

Neches 41, Wells 38

WELLS – The Neches Lady Tigers (4-1) edged out a three-point victory Friday over Wells, 41-38.

Neches – 16 | 9 | 10 | 6

Wells – 10 | 8 | 3 | 17

Scoring Leaders:

  • Neches Kacie Trimble 12 points
  • Neches Joely Jenkins 12 points

