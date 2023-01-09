Palestine 51, Bullard 44
BULLARD – The Palestine Ladycats (1-0) opened district with a 51-44 win over the Bullard Lady Panthers Friday.
Quarter Breakdown
Palestine – 6 | 7 | 25 | 13
Bullard – 11 | 14 | 12 | 6
Ay’lasia Fantroy led all scorers with 27 points. Jan’aa Johnson followed her with 13 points. Palestine hosts Madisonville for their second district contest of the season Tuesday.
Cayuga 47, Kerens 30
KERENS – A scoreless fourth-quarter from Kerens allowed Cayuga to pick up their first district win of the season Friday, 47-30.
Quarter Breakdown
Cayuga – 10 | 11 | 21 | 5
Kerens – 10 | 9 | 11 | 0
Graci Satterwhite led all scorers with 25 points. The Ladycats (1-0) travel to Cross Roads Tuesday for district game number two.
Frankston 56, Cross Roads 33
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens (1-0) opened district with an impressive 56-33 win over Cross Roads Friday.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 10 | 16 | 16 |14
Cross Roads – 11 | 4 | 9 | 9
Wila Davis led the Maidens with 20 points. Bandy Bizzell added 14 points. Frankston travels to see LaPoyner for their second district game Tuesday.
Neches 66, Kennard 11
KENNARD – The Neches Lady Tigers (3-0) remained undefeated in district following their 55-point win over Kennard Friday.
Quarter Breakdown
Neches – 29 | 16 | 11 | 10
Kennard – 2 | 1 | 3 | 5
Addison Spaith led the Lady Tigers with 18 points. Joely Jenkins scored 11 and Kacie Trimble finished with 10. Neches will host Apple Springs Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.