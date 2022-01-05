Neches Lady Tigers
Courtesy Photo

Teague 80, Westwood 22

PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers suffered a big defeat at the hands of the Teague Lady Lions Tuesday, 80-22.

Teague – 20 | 35 | 10 | 15

Westwood – 9 | 2 | 5 | 6

Scoring Leaders:

  • Graci Weston 9 points
  • Asia Williams 7 points

Slocum 52, Grapeland 15

SLOCUM – The Slocum Lady Mustangs dominated the Grapeland Sandiettes Tuesday night in their district home opener, 52-15.

Slocum – 8 | 18 | 13 | 13

Grapeland – 7 | 0 | 8 | 0

Slocum Scoring Leaders:

  • Williams 13 points
  • Lexi Bennett 11 points

Neches 65, Oakwood 22

OAKWOOD – The Neches Lady Tigers remain unbeaten in district play following their 65-22 win over the Oakwood Lady Panthers Tuesday.

Neches – 18 | 22 | 19 | 8

Oakwood – 9 | 2 | 7 | 4

Neches Scoring Leaders:

  • Kacie Trimble 18 points
  • Sealy Hines 15 points

