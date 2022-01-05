Teague 80, Westwood 22
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers suffered a big defeat at the hands of the Teague Lady Lions Tuesday, 80-22.
Teague – 20 | 35 | 10 | 15
Westwood – 9 | 2 | 5 | 6
Scoring Leaders:
- Graci Weston 9 points
- Asia Williams 7 points
Slocum 52, Grapeland 15
SLOCUM – The Slocum Lady Mustangs dominated the Grapeland Sandiettes Tuesday night in their district home opener, 52-15.
Slocum – 8 | 18 | 13 | 13
Grapeland – 7 | 0 | 8 | 0
Slocum Scoring Leaders:
- Williams 13 points
- Lexi Bennett 11 points
Neches 65, Oakwood 22
OAKWOOD – The Neches Lady Tigers remain unbeaten in district play following their 65-22 win over the Oakwood Lady Panthers Tuesday.
Neches – 18 | 22 | 19 | 8
Oakwood – 9 | 2 | 7 | 4
Neches Scoring Leaders:
- Kacie Trimble 18 points
- Sealy Hines 15 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.