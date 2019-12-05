Palestine 59, Normangee 54
CENTERVILLE – The Palestine Ladycats outlasted Normangee in overtime in the first-round of tournament play at Centerville, 59-54.
Scores by quarter
Palestine – 12, 16, 13, 10, 6
Normangee – 7, 16, 10, 20, 2
Ja'Mya Reeves, who turned in a stout performance Tuesday against Franklin, had 22 points, five assists, a steal and two blocks. Reeves scored four of Palestine's six points OT points. Kaitlyn Gordon had 17 points and 10 rebounds on the night, while Jumija Clewis had seven. The Ladycats will play at 8 a.m. against Hearne and a 12:30 p.m. battle against Hitchcock.
Crandall 75, Westwood 29
ATHENS -- Individual stats were not reported for the Westwood Lady Panthers.
Grapeland 60, Gilmer 24
MT. PLEASANT – The Grapeland Sandiettes overwhelmed the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes in the first-round of tournament action, 60-24. A stout first quarter proved to be too much for Gilmer to overcome down the stretch.
Scores by quarter
Grapeland – 25, 8, 16, 11
Gilmer – 4, 3, 10, 7
Jessie Payne led all scorers with 22 points. Keundra Harris followed with 14 and Teira Jones rounded out the trio with nine.
