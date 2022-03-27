TYLER – The Palestine Ladycats secured their bi-district championship Friday in a grudge match against the Sabine Lady Cardinals, 3-1.
The Ladycats were out for revenge as they faced Sabine in a rematch from last season’s playoff opener. Palestine had their playoff run ended last year in the bi-district round against Sabine and head coach Luis Hernandez was clear on how much it meant for them to see them again in the first round.
“We were out to seek revenge,” Hernandez said. We were hurt with how last year ended. These kids were ready for the game. We don’t want to feel the same way again. The kids understood that. I wanted them to remember the tears and the pain of last year.”
The Ladycats stepped onto the field with fight and determination, as they showed pure class at every level of the game from defense to attack. Allie Seat provided the Ladycats with the opening goal with 15 minutes remaining in the first half, calmly settling the ball in the box, and as cool as the other side of the pillow, firing the shot past the goalkeeper, assisted by Emerith Hernandez. The Ladycats took a 1-0 lead into the half.
In the second half, the Ladycats came out of the break in the same manner, pushing to add to their lead and determined to stop the Sabine attack. Allie Seat once again found herself on the scoresheet, after being left unmarked, heading the ball into the back of the net, assisted by a Nena Garcia corner kick. Adetoro Adedeji added a third goal for the Ladycats sprinting past the defense from midfield and slotting the ball low to the right of the goalkeeper. Sabine would grab a late consolation goal, but the Ladycats held onto the lead.
The Ladycats take on the Chapel Hill Lady Dawgs at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lindale High School for the area championship. Chapel Hill finished second in District 13-4A and are coming off a 1-0 win against North Lamar. They’re currently ranked 17th in Class 4A. The Ladycats are ranked 16th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.