LINDALE – Delaney Fletcher helped capture a 4-3 area championship win for the Palestine Ladycats during a penalty kick shootout Tuesday against the Chapel Hill Lady Dawgs.
After two full halves and an overtime period where neither team was able to register a goal, both team’s playoff lives came down to a penalty kick shootout. Chapel Hill was the first to kick and converted on a shot towards the right side of the net.
Allie Seat was the first kicker for the Ladycats as she booted her kick in the bottom right area of the net. Chapel Hill regained the lead momentarily until Kesley Holman tied it a two with a power kick towards the left side of the net. The back-and-forth continued as Chapel Hill blasted one back into the goal.
This time, the Ladycats were unable to convert their kick and left Chapel Hill with a chance to extend their lead to 4-2. However, savvy instincts from Celeste Lara halted that and kept them within striking distance. Susana Reyes didn’t waste the opportunity and drove the ball just past the goalie’s reach.
Lara excelled during Chapel Hill’s final three kicks – forcing misses on all three – which gave Fletcher the opportunity to send her team to the regional quarterfinals. The kick rolled into the bottom left side of the goal as the Ladycats sideline rushed to the field in jubilation.
The Ladycats move on to face the Henderson Lady Lions who finished first in District 15-4A and are riding a 14-game win streak following their 2-0 win over Paris in the area round. Henderson also shutout the Crockett Lady Dawgs in the bi-district round.
They’re ranked ninth in Class 4A. Palestine is ranked 21st.
