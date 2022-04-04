TYLER – The Palestine Ladycats (24-2) playoff run came to an end Friday after falling to Henderson 2-0 in the Regional Quarterfinal round in Tyler.
Henderson grabbed a goal early and a goal late in the first half and maintained the lead throughout the remainder of the game. Despite their valiant efforts, the Ladycats were unable to get themselves on the scoreboard. The Ladycats ended their season with the most wins in their program history at 24.
“I’m proud of the whole team,” head coach Luis Hernandez said. “We knew this was going to be a tough test coming in. But I respect how the girls fought. You look at them now and you can tell they didn’t want to lose. It shows how much they care.”
The Ladycats had a season full of accomplishments, despite their playoff run being cut short. Camila Dominguez became the Ladycats all-time leading goal scorer. Coach Hernandez earned his 100th win as head coach, along with the Ladycats breaking the record for most wins in a single season.
“I told them in the locker room that no matter what happens be proud of this season,” Hernandez said. “We put in a ton of work this season and I’m proud of what we accomplished.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.