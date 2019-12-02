HICO – The Oakwood Panthers season came in a state quarterfinal showdown against the Richland Springs Coyotes Friday in Hico, 72-12.
The game was over by halftime due to the 45-point mercy rule. The Coyotes offense blazed past a Panthers defense who hadn't given up more than 28 points in the past five games.
Richland Springs needed only 14 offensive plays to compiled 222 yards and seven touchdowns. Oakwood forfeited a safety, two kickoff returns for touchdowns and an interception for a pick-six.
The Coyotes' 30-point opening quarter was followed by a 42-point second quarter. A Richland Springs (11-0) interception for a touchdown was the final score of the game.
The Panthers ended Richland Springs' season last year with a 66-56 win in the state quarterfinals of the playoffs.
Oakwood, ranked number nine, ends its season at 8-5.Following the loss, all-district selections were released for the Oakwood Panthers.
At the top is District 13A-DII coach of the year Tommy Tritz who clinched his second-straight district championship with their 73-28 defeat of Trinidad in the final district game of the year.
The offensive most valuable player was versatile weapon, Jerimiah Sargent. During the regular season, he compiled 139 carries, 1333 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns; 13 receptions, 256 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He was also 52-of-83 passing for 701 yards and 14 passing touchdowns. On defense, he shined with 84 tackles, 9 interceptions and 5 defensive touchdowns. He was rewarded as a first-team safety.
Newcomer of the year was Isaiah Jacobs. Jacobs's four receptions went for four touchdowns and 140 yards. He also recorded 63 tackles and one fumble recovery.
Ca'Darius Witt was named first-team Tight End and defensive lineman. He had four receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown. Bennett Reed was named first-team Tight Center.
Key'Undre Davis, who suffered an injury midway through the season, was still named first-team running back and linebacker. Davis compiled 482 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on 57 attempts. He also had 333 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 17 receptions. On defense, he had 54 tackles, an interception and three fumble recoveries.
Cooper Edgemon was selected as a first-team utility back and cornerback. Edgemon filled his stat sheet with eight carries for 50 yards and a touchdown; 11 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown; and he was 12-of-23 passing for 268 yards and six touchdowns.
Kaleb Hayslip was named first-team special teams player. Trinidy Bynum was honorable mention all-district.
