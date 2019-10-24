WOODLANDS – The Grapeland Sandies will square off against the TAPPS III number one ranked team in The Woodlands Christian Academy Warriors (8-0, 4-0) tonight.
This will be the first meeting between TWCA and Grapeland in program history. The game was scheduled to fill a district game that was forfeited by Sabine Pass.
Grapeland extended their win streak to five following their 53-16 victory over the Lovelady Tigers. For now, the Sandies clinched a least a share of the District 12-2A DII title, which means Grapeland will be back-to-back District Champions for the first time since 1979.
Despite their recent success, Grapeland has remained stagnant at the number five spot in Dave Campbell's top10 Class-2A Division II schools. The Sandies are currently tied for the second-best win percentage amongst the 10 teams, yet sit behind Stratford (7-1), Mart (4-3), Albany (5-2) and Falls City (6-1).
Though it can be useful to view outside perspectives of your program, head coach Terry Ward remains consistent that the only ranking that will matter is if Grapeland stands as one of the last two teams come playoffs.
Tonight's matchup won't do much towards Grapeland's district championship aspirations, but the Sandies will be matched against one of the more explosive offenses in TAPPS Division-III.
The Warriors are averaging nearly 450 yards of offense along with averaging 50 points/game through eight weeks. Also, their dynamic offense is complemented by an aggressive defense who is allowing less than 10 points per contest. Frassati Catholic, another TAPPS III school, put up 20 points on the Warriors' defense last week – the highest they've allowed.
Their team features a variety of playmakers who go both ways for the Warriors starting with Caleb Chappelle. Chappelle had over 500 yards receiving last year and seven touchdowns along with a whopping 10 interceptions at cornerback.
Running back Dane Jackson also stands as a two-way star for the Woodlands. Jackson amassed 1,600 yards rushing and 23 rushing touchdowns last year and continues to help guide them so far.
2018 district MVP Aaron Monsivaiz will spend time at quarterback and linebacker as well for the Warriors tonight.
This TAPPS-III powerhouse has won seven straight home games dating back to Sept. 2018. Their last non-TAPPS opponent came against the Shepherd Pirates in 2013 where they were routed 41-6 on the road.Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Warriors Stadium.
