Grapeland Homecoming King & Queen

Grapeland’s Homecoming King, Justin Bobbit, and Queen, Madilyn McComb, brought in a night where the Sandies pulled out an impressive district win on homecoming night.

 marsha skidmore

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies rolled over the Lovelady Lions 53-16 Friday night. BJ Lamb got the Sandies on the board first when he connected with Keizion Ashord on a 56-yard touchdown. After a turnover on downs from Lovelady, Lamb continued to feed his receivers with a 19-yard touchdown completion to Justin Bobbitt.

Up 16-0, following back-to-back two-point conversions, the Sandies got the ball back in prime position to take complete control of the contest. This time, it was Lamb's legs that boosted his stat line with a 37-yard rushing touchdown. A pair of interceptions form Cadarian Wiley and BJ Lamb on the Lions' next two possessions momentarily halted any hopes of scoring before half.

However, Lovelady was able to force a safety, which sat the score at 24-2 at the break. Lovelady actually secured the first score of the second half before Grapeland would respond with an 85-yard touchdown by Cadarian Wiley.

Lovelady would find one more score before the end of the third before the Sandies rattled off 21-fourth quarter points behind scoring efforts from Cooper Ward, Wiley and Ashford. Grapeland will head into their bye next week undefeated in district play.

Tags

Recommended for you