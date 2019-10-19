GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies rolled over the Lovelady Lions 53-16 Friday night. BJ Lamb got the Sandies on the board first when he connected with Keizion Ashord on a 56-yard touchdown. After a turnover on downs from Lovelady, Lamb continued to feed his receivers with a 19-yard touchdown completion to Justin Bobbitt.
Up 16-0, following back-to-back two-point conversions, the Sandies got the ball back in prime position to take complete control of the contest. This time, it was Lamb's legs that boosted his stat line with a 37-yard rushing touchdown. A pair of interceptions form Cadarian Wiley and BJ Lamb on the Lions' next two possessions momentarily halted any hopes of scoring before half.
However, Lovelady was able to force a safety, which sat the score at 24-2 at the break. Lovelady actually secured the first score of the second half before Grapeland would respond with an 85-yard touchdown by Cadarian Wiley.
Lovelady would find one more score before the end of the third before the Sandies rattled off 21-fourth quarter points behind scoring efforts from Cooper Ward, Wiley and Ashford. Grapeland will head into their bye next week undefeated in district play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.