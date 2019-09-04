After a week of opening games, the Grapeland Sandies and the Oakwood Panthers remain in the top five of their respective divisions.
The Sandies entered the 2019 season ranked number five in the class 2A-Division II by Texas Football. A 44-9 victory over Milano has Grapeland still slotted in the number five spot. That ranks them behind Mart, Falls City, Hamlin and Stratford. Spots six through 10 include Albany, Wellington, Burton, Gruver and Muenster. The 2A-II list saw no movement amongst the collective top-10 as they all were victors in week 1.
Grapeland had the fifth-highest margin of victory among teams inside the top-10 (35). Helping to secure the blowout victory was quarterback BJ Lamb. Lamb was 12-of-15 for 289 yards and two touchdowns. Lamb continued to ignite fans and fill the box score. He added seven carries for 89 yards and three touchdowns.
“A lot of people was skeptical about his ability to pass the football,” head coach Terry Ward said. He took what the defense gave him. He didn't try to force anything. He did a good job of going through his progressions and finding open people.”
Locked in on the defensive side of the ball was junior Cooper Sheridan, who recorded 18 tackles. Sheridan was recently added to the Dave Campbell's Texas Football “Mr. Football Player of the Year Watchlist,” which includes 100 players from across the state 1A-6A.
The Sandies will take their high-powered offense on the road this week against Cayuga Friady.
Oakwood remained at number four in 1A/Six-Man Division II after their 79-53 victory over Alpha Omega Academy Saturday.
Oakwood will be on the road looking to improve to a 2-0 start against Aquilla Friday. The Cougars are coming of an 70-24 loss against Aspermont. Last year, Oakwood dismantled Aquilla, 45-0.
Palestine's district foes Carthage and Henderson both sit comfortably inside the top-10 for class 4A-Division I. Both are coming off shutout wins. Carthage handled Jacksonville, 48-0, while Henderson clamped Whitehouse, 23-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.