Grapeland grabs convincing, 38-14, win over Cayuga
CAYUGA – The Grapeland Sandies improved to 2-0 on the season following a 38-14 victory over the Cayuga Wildcats.
The game sat tied 8-8 following the first quarter of play. With Cayuga's ability to control the clock, the Wildcats were able to keep the game a low-scoring affair till that point.
However, the Sandies offense would begin to ramp up in the second and third quarters, outscroing Cayuga 30-56.
Grapeland gets their second consecutive convincing victory, while Cayuga falls to 1-1 on the season. The Sandies will return home for a matchup against Crockett next Friday. Cayuga will look to improve upon their zero-point second-half performance against Mt. Enterprise next Friday.
Oakwood remains unblemished
AQUILLA – The Oakwood Panthers dominated the Aquilla Cougars, 53-8, in a non-district road game. After a couple back-to-back road victories, Oakwood will return home next week for a non-district matchup against Milford.
